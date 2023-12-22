|
1
CARTIERA DI RIVALTA S.R.L.
Brentino belluno
VR
€ 22'190'021
2
TI-BEL SOCIETA' PER AZIONI
Brentino belluno
VR
€ 14'341'707
3
CO.MA. - S.P.A.
Brentino belluno
VR
€ 9'613'575
4
CANTINA VALDADIGE COOPERATIVA AGRICOLA PER BR
Brentino belluno
VR
€ 9'001'778
5
PANIFICIO ZORZI S.R.L.
Brentino belluno
VR
€ 2'130'720
6
METAL. RIV. S.R.L.
Brentino belluno
VR
€ 1'381'388
7
ENERGIE VERONESI S.R.L.
Brentino belluno
VR
€ 1'258'906
8
EDIL VALDADIGE S.R.L.
Brentino belluno
VR
€ 1'204'398
Imprese | 22 dicembre 2023, 12:20
I pilastri dell'economia di Brentino Belluno
In Breve
venerdì 22 dicembre