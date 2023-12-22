Imprese | 22 dicembre 2023, 12:20

I pilastri dell'economia di Brentino Belluno

1

CARTIERA DI RIVALTA S.R.L.

Brentino belluno

VR

€ 22'190'021

2

TI-BEL SOCIETA' PER AZIONI

Brentino belluno

VR

€ 14'341'707

3

CO.MA. - S.P.A.

Brentino belluno

VR

€ 9'613'575

4

CANTINA VALDADIGE COOPERATIVA AGRICOLA PER BR

Brentino belluno

VR

€ 9'001'778

5

PANIFICIO ZORZI S.R.L.

Brentino belluno

VR

€ 2'130'720

6

METAL. RIV. S.R.L.

Brentino belluno

VR

€ 1'381'388

7

ENERGIE VERONESI S.R.L.

Brentino belluno

VR

€ 1'258'906

8

EDIL VALDADIGE S.R.L.

Brentino belluno

VR

€ 1'204'398