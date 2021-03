PHOENIX, presidente Giulio FEZZI, CAPITAL SBARCA IN LUSSEMBURGO

PHOENIX CAPITAL LANDS IN LUXEMBOURG First step of internationalization for the Verona-based Consulting and Technological Services Company that enters the capital of the Luxembourg-based Projet Grunde SA. Giulio Fezzi, chairman of Phoenix Group: "Creating a system among qualified skills and values. We look at Europe with our relationship model and networking.'

Verona, 11 March 2021 – The development and growth of Phoenix Group continues - a hub of management consulting and technological services with offices in Verona, Milan and Rome - which in the first month of 2021 launches, through its holding company Phoenix Capital, the first step in internationalizing the offer of Corporate Finance and Management Consulting services.

In fact, Phoenix Capital has entered into the capital of Luxembourg-based Projet Grunde SA - from the name of the characteristic district of the Grand Duchy capital - with a 25% share, thus expanding its network of skills, relationships and synergies at the service of its customers, enhancing the potential offered by the economic, financial and professional ecosystem of the Grand Duchy.

The agreement marks a new positioning for the company led by the Chairman Giulio Fezzi, by Giovanna Saraconi, CEO and by Alberto Fezzi, lawyer, Head of Legal, Corporate and Institutional Relations of the Group, supported in this transaction by Giorgio Bottà, Head of the Corporate Finance Division.

Through this new presence in Luxembourg, Phoenix Capital will expand and industrialize relations with the rich pool of institutional and private investors (funds, financial and investment holding companies) present in the Grand Duchy, potentially interested in investments in Italian companies.