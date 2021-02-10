SPORT | giovedì 11 febbraio 2021 00:59

SPORT | 10 febbraio 2021, 23:12

LA BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ SARÀ AL VIA DEL GIRO D’ITALIA, DELLA MILANO-SANREMO E DELLE STRADE BIANCHE.

RCS Sport nella giornata odierna ha ufficializzato le Wild Card per le classiche di primavera e per la Corsa Rosa. La Bardiani CSF Faizanè sarà al via del Giro d’Italia, della Milano-Sanremo e della Strade Bianche

Le attese Wild Card di RCS Sport per le gare più importanti del calendario italiano sono state svelate. La Bardiani CSF Faizanè sarà al via del Giro d’Italia n.104, con grande partenza da Torino e sarà al via con ambizioni importanti, con una formazione fortemente rinforzata, per puntare al successo di tappa. Tanti infatti nel team i candidati a una “maglia da titolare”. Il leader di esperienza Giovanni Visconti ha già vinto la speciale classifica degli scalatori della Corsa Rosa oltre a due vittorie di tappa. Tre i successi di tappa di Enrico Battaglin e molti i giovani del team pronti a giocarsi le chance per il loro primo successo.  Il team lo scorso anno ha fatto infatti debuttare al Giro i due corridori più giovani in assoluto al via come Fabio Mazzucco e Filippo Zana, permettendo loro una importante crescita che potrà tornare molto utile in questa stagione, insieme a quella che è stata una delle sorprese positive del Giro n.103, come Filippo Fiorelli.

 

Insieme alla Wild Card per il Giro 104, sono arrivati per il team anche gli inviti per la Strade Bianche al via da Siena il prossimo 6 marzo e della classicissima di primavera, la Milano-Sanremo. 

 

LA DICHIARAZIONE.

Soddisfazione emerge dalle parole di Bruno e Roberto Reverberi che commentano così gli inviti ricevuti: “Siamo felici della fiducia di RCS in un anno per noi molto importante. Il 2021 è il nostro 40° anno di attività manageriale consecutiva, siamo il team professionistico più longevo al mondo e con più vittorie di tappa al Giro d’Italia. Quest’anno abbiamo allestito una formazione proprio con questo obiettivo quello di tornare a vincere almeno una tappa alla Corsa Rosa. Da Giovanni Visconti, ad Enrico Battaglin e Kevin Rivera, ma anche i numerosi giovani innesti sono stati realizzati in quest’ottica, così come le importanti conferme, alcune delle quali come Filippo Fiorelli sono state tra le sorprese positive della scorsa edizione del Giro d'Italia. Il nostro obiettivo sarà quello di correre da protagonisti cercando il successo di tappa e onorando così al meglio l’invito ricevuto.”

 

LE WILD CARD.

Strade Bianche - 6 marzo 2021

Milano Sanremo - 20 marzo 2021

Giro d’Italia - 8-30 maggio 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WILD CARD: BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ WILL BE AT THE START OF GIRO D’ITALIA, MILANO SANREMO AND STRADE BIANCHE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The RCS Sport Wild Card are now official. The #GreenTeam will be at the start of the Giro d’Italia, the Milano-Sanremo and the Strade Bianche.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10.02.2021

The awaited decision of RCS Sport about Wild Cards for the most important races on the Italian calendar have been revealed. Bardiani CSF Faizanè will be at the start of the Giro d’Italia n.104, with the great start from Turin and will be at the start with important ambitions, with a strongly strengthened line-up compared to 2020, to aim for stage success. 

In fact, there are many candidates in the team to be in the most important line-up of the season. The experienced leader Giovanni Visconti has already won the special KOM ranking of the Giro d’Italia with also 2 stage victories. 3 stage victories also for Enrico Battaglin and many others young team riders ready to play the chances for their first success.

 

Together with the Wild Card for the Giro 104, the team also received invitations for Strade Bianche, starting from Siena next 6th of February and the Milano-Sanremo. 

 

THE STATEMENT

Bruno and Roberto Reverberi, managers of the team commented on the invitations received: “We are happy with RCS's trust in a very important year for us. 2021 is our 40th year of consecutive managerial activity, we are the long-lasting professional team in the world and with the most stage victories in the Giro d'Italia. This year we have set up a line-up with this goal of returning to win at least one stage in Giro d’Italia. From Giovanni Visconti, to Enrico Battaglin and Kevin Rivera, but also the numerous young riders were made with this in mind, that of racing as protagonists looking for stage success and thus honoring the invitation received in the best way as possibile."

 

THE WILD CARDS

Strade Bianche - 6 marzo 2021

Milano Sanremo - 20 marzo 2021

Giro d’Italia - 8-30 maggio 2021

 

 

 
