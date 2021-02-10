LA BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ SARÀ AL VIA DEL GIRO D’ITALIA, DELLA MILANO-SANREMO E DELLE STRADE BIANCHE.

10.02.2021 The awaited decision of RCS Sport about Wild Cards for the most important races on the Italian calendar have been revealed. Bardiani CSF Faizanè will be at the start of the Giro d’Italia n.104, with the great start from Turin and will be at the start with important ambitions, with a strongly strengthened line-up compared to 2020, to aim for stage success. In fact, there are many candidates in the team to be in the most important line-up of the season. The experienced leader Giovanni Visconti has already won the special KOM ranking of the Giro d’Italia with also 2 stage victories. 3 stage victories also for Enrico Battaglin and many others young team riders ready to play the chances for their first success. Together with the Wild Card for the Giro 104, the team also received invitations for Strade Bianche, starting from Siena next 6th of February and the Milano-Sanremo. THE STATEMENT Bruno and Roberto Reverberi, managers of the team commented on the invitations received: “We are happy with RCS's trust in a very important year for us. 2021 is our 40th year of consecutive managerial activity, we are the long-lasting professional team in the world and with the most stage victories in the Giro d'Italia. This year we have set up a line-up with this goal of returning to win at least one stage in Giro d’Italia. From Giovanni Visconti, to Enrico Battaglin and Kevin Rivera, but also the numerous young riders were made with this in mind, that of racing as protagonists looking for stage success and thus honoring the invitation received in the best way as possibile." THE WILD CARDS Strade Bianche - 6 marzo 2021 Milano Sanremo - 20 marzo 2021 Giro d’Italia - 8-30 maggio 2021