BARDIANI UNA SQUADRA DI GIOVANI CHE SI PREPARA ALLA STAGIONE 2021

1.700 km of training and 26.000 meters of difference in altitude, but uncountable is the importance of this training camp to made team building and to try important situations that will be afforded during the race season.

The Benidorm training camp closed today for the 10 riders who have rode on the roads of the province of Valencia since 21 January, also making their European competition debut. Before them the six athletes from the Venezuelan trip had already returned with the spoils of two podiums and one top 10. Today the third and last group will leave for Turkey, for training on the roads of the province of Alanya, from 3 to 23 February. 20 days of training camp in which there will also be an opportunity to debut for all the participants thanks to the 4 races scheduled for 6, 7, 20 and 21 February, all in the province of Alanya in Turkey.

Training Camp Benidorm: 21st January - 3rd February

Giovanni Visconti, Enrico Battaglin, Alessandro Tonelli, Davide Gabburo, Filippo Fiorelli, Andrea Garosio, Umberto Marengo, Daniel Savini, Filippo Zana, Samuele Zoccarato.

Training Camp Alanya (Turchia): 3-23 February

Mirco Maestri, Luca Covili, Enrico Zanoncello, Tomas Trainini, Alessandro Tonelli, Davide Gabburo e Fabio Mazzucco.