SPORT | 30 dicembre 2020, 10:23
BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: VENERDì 8 GENNAIO ALLE ORE 18.00 LA VIRTUAL TEAM PRESENTATION.SAVE THE DATE FOR THE VIRTUAL TEAM PRESENTATION. FRIDAY 8TH OF JANUARY AT 6.00 PM ON THE OFFICIAL FACEBOOK PAGE.
Il team Bardiani CSF Faizanè si prepara alla nuova stagione. In attesa delle gare il primo appuntamento è “virtuale”. Venerdì 8 gennaio alle ore 18.00 in diretta Facebook tutti gli atleti del roster 2021 risponderanno a domande di giornalisti e fan in vista della stagione 2021. A condurre l’evento sarà Luca Gregorio, voce del ciclismo di Eurosport. Appuntamento per venerdì 8 gennaio alle ore 18.00, sulla pagina Facebook ufficiale della Bardiani CSF Faizanè, dove gli attesi protagonisti del team 2021 sveleranno obiettivi e ambizioni della stagione alle porte. A condurre l’evento sarà la voce del ciclismo di Eurosport, Luca Gregorio, con interventi di alcuni giornalisti di settore e ampio spazio alle domande che tutti i fan potranno porre durante la diretta e che compariranno in sovra-impressione. Per garantire la sicurezza e limitare i contatti non necessari in questo periodo particolare si è infatti deciso di realizzare una presentazione interamente da remoto. Ogni atleta si collegherà infatti dalla propria abitazione o dal luogo in cui si troverà ad allenarsi. In attesa di poter tornare a contatti più ravvicinati, la squadra non vuole far mancare la propria vicinanza ai tanti appassionati che potranno così interagire in diretta con tutti gli atleti del team, ponendo loro domande e curiosità. Per seguire l’evento e restare aggiornati vi consigliamo di seguire i profili social del team: Pagina Facebook Profilo Instagram Bardiani CSF Faizanè team is preparing for the new season. Waiting for the begin of the races, the first meeting is "virtual". On Friday 8th of January at 6.00 pm live on Facebook all the riders of the 2021 roster will answer questions from journalists and fans about the 2021 season. The event will be conduced by Luca Gregorio, Eurosport's cycling voice. Appointment for Friday 8 January at 18.00, on the official Facebook page of Bardiani CSF Faizanè, where the expected protagonists of the 2021 team will reveal the goals and ambitions of the upcoming season. Leading the event will be the voice of Eurosport cycling, Luca Gregorio, with interventions by some sector journalists and big space for questions that all fans will be able to ask during the live broadcast and which will appear in over-impression on the screen. To guarantee safety and limit unnecessary contacts in this particular period, it was in fact decided to make a presentation entirely remotely. In fact, each rider will connect from their home or from the place where they are training. While waiting to be able to return to closer contacts, the team does not want to miss its proximity to the many fans who will be able to interact live with all the athletes of the team, asking them questions and curiosities. To follow the event and stay up to date, we recommend that you follow the team's social profiles.
