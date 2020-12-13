BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: SEASON 2021 STARTS WITH THE MEDICAL VISITS . LA STAGIONE CICLISTICA 2021 INIZIA CON LE VISITE MEDICHE.

La stagione 2021 del team Bardiani CSF Faizanè è iniziata. Dopo i tamponi tutti negativi, il team si è riunito in sotto-gruppi per limitare al massimo i contatti non necessari. A ospitare la due giorni è Fisiocortiana, il centro di Schio partner della squadra per il secondo anno consecutivo, presso il quale tutti gli atleti del team hanno svolto la visita medico-sportiva di inizio stagione, le analisi e per chi ne aveva necessità una visita specialistica con l’osteopata Giacomo Cortiana, fondatore del centro.



Con l’occasione sono state svolte le ultime prove di materiali tecnici, come le nuove scarpe Gaerne, che saranno in dotazione al team nel 2021. Per i nuovi leader del team, Giovanni Visconti ed Enrico Battaglin, c’è anche stata l’occasione di visitare l’azienda Faizanè, terzo main sponsor del team, con il presidente Martino Dal Santo ad accoglierli.



Il team si prepara così per i primi appuntamenti della nuova stagione 2021 a partire dal mese di gennaio. Il calendario è infatti in via di definizione in attesa dei primi inviti e conferme degli organizzatori.

All images can be used for editorial purpose only. Credits Bardiani - CSF - Faizanè & Bettini Photo

BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: SEASON 2021 STARTS WITH THE MEDICAL VISITS







The medical sports visits and analyzes to all the athletes of the team have officially kicked off the new season of the team, creating a first meeting opportunity, divided in sub-groups, for the team's athletes. To host the two-day Fisiocortiana, with medical-sports visits, analysis and osteopathic visits.









On this occasion, the latest tests of technical materials were carried out, such as the new Gaerne shoes, which will be supplied to the team in 2021. For the new team leaders, Giovanni Visconti and Enrico Battaglin, there was also the opportunity to visit the Faizanè company, the third main sponsor of the team, with the president Martino Dal Santo to welcome them.



The 2021 season of the Bardiani CSF Faizanè team has begun. After the all-negative Covid swabs, the team gathered in sub-groups to limit unnecessary contacts as much as possible. The two-day event is hosted by Fisiocortiana, the Schio center partner of the team for the second consecutive year, where all the riders of the team carried out the medical-sports visit at the beginning of the season, the analyzes and for those who needed a visit. specialist with the osteopath Giacomo Cortiana, founder of the center.