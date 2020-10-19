BARDIANI CSF FAIZANÈ: SECOND BREAKAWAY OF THIS GIRO FOR ALESSANDRO TONELLI.



Alessandro Tonelli went in his second breakaway of this Giro d’Italia. 176km in the breakaway and the last rider to give up, caught by the best group just 16km before the finish-line. On the finish-line the best rider of the team has been Filippo Zana 31st.







Monselice, 16.10.2020

A great action by Alessandro Tonelli, his second in this Giro d'Italia, racing with great grit and determination. Alessandro Tonelli was in fact the last of the 7 forwards of the day to be reabsorbed by the group of the best on the last GPM of the day about 16km from the finish.



These are the words of Alessandro Tonelli after the finish line in Monselice:

"Today again challenging to get on the breakaway as in all this Giro d'Italia, wide roads it was difficult to leave. Five of us tried in rotation, I followed the AG2R rider and we finally went away. We went off smoothly, following the group that never left us for more than two minutes and then from -25km to the arrival we accelerated for real. I attacked uphill on both GPMs making selection, but they came up very strong behind and 300 meters from the last GPM we were caught up by the pink jersey group already very small to about twenty riders. I tried to hold on but after the whole day on the run my legs couldn't keep up with the pace. "



In the group of the best good to resist Filippo Zana on the roads of his Veneto even if not yet in his province. 31st place for him on arrival.



