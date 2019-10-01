Sommario
Una cooperativa centenaria "al Calmier"
Compie 100 anni – 1919-2019 – la “Società Cooperativa Sociale al Calmiere”, San Zeno, Verona. In un dettagliato ed elegante volume, la storia d’una grande Istituzione – denominata, in dialetto veronese “al Calmiér” – profondamente inserita nel tessuto sociale della città scaligera.
